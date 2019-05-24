Ranveer Singh Transforms Deepika Padukone Into A 'Baby' With Snapchat Filter

﻿
Ranveer on Thursday posted a photograph of Deepika's famous ‘lime green’ Cannes 2019 look, but with a twist. He applied the 'baby filter' and transformed the ‘Padmaavat’ star into an adorable child.

Deepika's baby face look clad in lime green gown in Cannes Film Festival 2019.
Bollywood's livewire actor, Ranveer Singh turned Deepika Padukone into an 'adorable baby' using a Snapchat filter on a photograph of his actress-wife.

The photo-messaging application has introduced a new filter, that transforms adult faces to look like a baby.

Ranveer on Thursday posted a photograph of Deepika's famous "lime green" Cannes 2019 look, but with a twist. He applied the 'baby filter' and transformed the "Padmaavat" star into an adorable child.

The "Gully Boy" actor captioned the image with a lot of emojis and tagged Deepika.

The star couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy last year.

On the acting front, Ranveer is currently busy prepping for his next "'83". It follows how, under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

"'83", presented by Reliance Entertainment, is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.

(IANS)

Outlook Web Bureau

