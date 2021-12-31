Ranveer Singh Talks About His Upcoming Films 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' And 'Cirkus'

A decade after making his breakthrough in 'Band Baaja Baaraat,' actor Ranveer Singh reunites with Maneesh Sharma for his new project, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar,' which marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar.

The actor has often referred to the script as a 'miracle script,' and he hopes that the audience would feel the same range of emotions that he had when watching the movie.

In a recent interview with Pink Villa, while Talking about Divyang Thakkar, Ranveer Singh said, “Divyang is going to be a sensation and he doesn’t even know what he has done. He is oblivious to the fact that there is a genius in him.”

Singh also mentioned that the first narration of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' had him cry and laugh at the same time. “I did cry but was even laughing. There’s a very noble purpose in the film, that’s so pertinent in our times. The script is just a miracle. The closest reference that I can give you is a Raju Hirani film – how they have a social message but in the garb of entertainment – making you laugh and cry,” he adds.

Singh did not rule out the prospect of a delay in the film's release because of the ongoing Omicron scare. “I am very excited about Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It was to be released in February, but I think everything will be rescheduled due to Omicron.”

Singh will reunite with the hit machine and Simmba director, Rohit Shetty, for his comedy of errors, 'Cirkus,' after 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.' In Singh's 11-year career, this will be his first comedy film.

"I wanted to do a comedy film for years and Rohit sir has given me the chance after he was happy with my work in Simmba. I am a part of his cop franchise and now, I am a part of his comic franchise too. It’s just so great. Cirkus is my very own Golmaal,” an elated Ranveer Singh shared.

Further talking about the film Singh said, “We have all the all-stars as a part of this ensemble and they bring in such madness. We have this crazy mad ride of a movie and I am so thrilled to be leading a film like this. The pandemic has impacted people in a different way and this film is one instance in which we want people to come in for two hours and just laugh their way out. It’s very exciting. There couldn’t have been a better film than Cirkus for me to explore the comic space.”

Ranveer Singh can currently be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial '83,' the film has received decent reviews from critics and is being loved by the audience. The movie is about the Indian cricket team's victory in the 1983 world cup, Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev who led team India in the 1983 world cup.