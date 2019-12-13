Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor NOT to be a part of Andaz Andaz Apna 2

It’s been a while since the reports of Andaz Apna Apna 2 have been doing the rounds. The media reports suggested that director Rajkumar Santoshi is planning a sequel to this 1994 cult classic Andaz Apna Apna which featured Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in the lead. And while this piece of news got the cine buffs excited about the sequel, a recent buzz stated that Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are being considered to play the lead in Andaz Apna Apna 2. This isn’t all. It was also reported that the much talked about movie will be hitting the floors next year.

However, contrary to the reports, our sources have exclusively confirmed that Ranbir and Ranveer are not a part of Andaz Apna Apna 2. Sources have confirmed that both the actors haven’t been approached for the movie and are clueless about the sequel. On the other hand, a source close to the production house also clarified about Andaz Apna Apna 2 not hitting the floors anytime soon and confirmed that the sequel is not on the cards as of now.

Well, while watching Ranbir and Ranveer sharing the screen space would have a treat to the eyes, looks like we will have to wait a little longer for this jodi to collaborate on the silver screen.

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is working on Ayan Mukerji’s Bhramastra with Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has his hands full with interesting projects. He will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 next year along with a special cameo on Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Besides, he also announced another big project with YRF titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar wherein he will play the role of a Gujarati businessman.

