﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Rani Mukherjee's 'Hichki' Bags Top Honour At Kids' Film Festival In Italy

Rani Mukherjee's 'Hichki' Bags Top Honour At Kids' Film Festival In Italy

Hichki starring Rani Mukherjee in lead grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Rani Mukherjee's 'Hichki' Bags Top Honour At Kids' Film Festival In Italy
File Photo
Rani Mukherjee's 'Hichki' Bags Top Honour At Kids' Film Festival In Italy
outlookindia.com
2019-07-31T17:16:24+0530

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's film "Hichki" has bagged the Gryphon Award for the Best Film at the 49th edition of Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.

"'Hichki' is truly a universal film that has resonated with audiences across the world. The fact that children have voted 'Hichki' as the Best Film of the festival, just goes to show that the film's story of overcoming odds and finding your own success is relevant to cinema lovers even in this age group," said Maneesh Sharma, the film's producer.

The film festival has a special segment called Elements +10, where jurors range between the ages of 10 to 12 years. Over 1,500 children voted for seven feature films nations like China, Germany, Sweden, Australia and the Netherlands in the Elements + 10 category and "Hichki" won the top honour.

"Hichki" is a heart-warming story of human triumph against stereotypes. It featured Rani as a determined school teacher who changes the lives of students from the economically backward strata, while dealing with her own nervous system disorder - Tourette Syndrome.

The Yash Raj Films project grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

(IANS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rani Mukherjee Italy Awards/Recognition Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Cricket Advisory Committee Will Be Neutral, Won't Take Anyone's Opinion While Selecting New India Coach: Anshuman Gaekwad
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters