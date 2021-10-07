Ranbir Kapoor Will Start Shooting For 'Animal' In Summers Next Year

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to start shooting for the upcoming film ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, next year. According to the reports, it will be a six-month schedule and will start shooting in the summers.

“The team is planning to commence work on this ambitious project in the April/May window and shoot it extensively over a period of six months. Apart from Ranbir, it also features Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor in key roles and their bulk combination dates are being worked upon,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is a gangster-based family drama exploring the dark side of human emotions.

Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor will playsa psychopath in the film, however, we still await a confirmation on the same. The film will be a 2023 theatrical release.

Before moving on to Animal, Ranbir will complete work on his on-going Luv Ranjan directorial, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. While a substantial chunk has already been wrapped up, the overseas leg of the film is still pending and the team is expected to fly abroad early next year.

“The Luv Ranjan directorial will be wrapped up by February end/early March. And the film will target a release by the end of 2022,” the source added.

