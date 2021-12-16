Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Set The Stage On Fire At The Poster Launch For 'Brahmastra'

At the fan event, in Delhi, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor addressed the long-awaited topic about their marriage.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Set The Stage On Fire At The Poster Launch For 'Brahmastra'
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dodge marriage questions at the fan event | Instagram\Aliabhatt

Trending

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Set The Stage On Fire At The Poster Launch For 'Brahmastra'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T12:23:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 12:23 pm

From PDA to candidly flirting with each other, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did not hold back as the duo shared the stage at the Brahmastra fan event on Wednesday in  Delhi.

The audience cheered and went crazy when Kapoor asked Bhatt, "Why do people constantly ask you about R?". "The truth is that R is the number 8 of my life," Bhatt confessed, blushing. She referred to his football jersey number, which also happens to be his favourite number.

On being asked what does A mean to you, Kapoor said Amitabh Bachchan and later mentioned Ayan Mukherji after which the director also joined them on the stage

Later, Kapoor choosed a question from the audience, which said, "Ranbir, when will you marry Alia?"

Ranbir openly stated, "A lot of couples got married this year, and we should be happy about it," and then turns to gaze at Bhatt, who avoids the subject. Ayan Mukherji continued, "Let us all wait."

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

 

Yesterday, December 15, the motion poster for the highly awaited film  was released. 'Brahmastra,' directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the couple's debut collaboration for the silver screen. The movie has been in the works for a long time, and when it was finally completed, fans were excited. The first part of the triology is all set to be released in theatres on September 9, 2022.

The eye-catching motion poster depicted Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva surrounded by flames and on the lookout for a formidable weapon. The much-anticipated film, directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Dharma Productions, will be released in five Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film's core cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. Pritam will compose the film's music, with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt New Delhi Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant

How Indian Paratroopers Raced Against Time To Liberate Bangladesh

Milind Gunaji's Son Abhishek Gunaji Ties The Knot With Radha Patil

Varunn Jain Feels Blessed To Have Worked With Seasoned Actors Like Neelu Vaghela, Rupal Patel

Shubhangi Atre Grooves To Sridevi's Iconic Track 'Hawaa Hawaai'

Barack Obama Unveils His List Of Best Movies Of 2021

Special Shows Of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Cancelled In Chennai

Rashami Desai Confesses Her Love To Umar Riyaz

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Varun Thakur: My Love For Nikita Sahota Has Quadrupled After Our Wedding

Varun Thakur: My Love For Nikita Sahota Has Quadrupled After Our Wedding

Miss World 2021 Postponed After India's Manasa Varanasi And 16 Other Contestants Test Covid Positive

Miss World 2021 Postponed After India's Manasa Varanasi And 16 Other Contestants Test Covid Positive

'83': How Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Film Lit Up The Burj Khalifa

'83': How Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Film Lit Up The Burj Khalifa

Watch: Genelia D'Souza's Funny And Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh

Watch: Genelia D'Souza's Funny And Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh

Read More from Outlook

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Tanzil Asif / If Bihar is the poorest state, Kishanganj and adjoining Seemanchal districts are its poorest. Snapshots of a crippling life in Bihar’s poorest district

Advertisement