They might be big stars for many in the country, and have fans who adore them to extreme, but the bond they share with their siblings is unique and irreplacable. Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Outlook spoke with singers Jubin Nautiyal, Shilpa Rao and rapper Shah Rule, who spoke about how their siblings have had a big impact in their personal lives.

‘Rakshabandhan is as special as Mother’s Day’

Being the youngest in the family comes has its own perks, and Jubin Nautiyal knows all about it. “I am the youngest one in my family and I clearly remember that during our childhood days where my sisters used to dress me up in different god avatars. There were many occasions where they dressed me as lord Krishna. I adore those days so much when I think of them now (smiles),” he tells us explaining that it as “special” as Mother’s day for the 32-year-old singer.

“I love and respect my sisters so much and always wish to spend a lot of time with them. Usually for Rakhi, we all celebrate at home together and have a good meal with a lot of sweets. As a brother, I feel every day is Raksha Bandhan and sacred for me, as special as Mother's Day. All I can say is I have three mothers," he adds.

‘Video calls don’t dampen the Rakshabandhan spirit’

It’s not exactly the same for Mumbai based rapper Shah Rule, whose sisters have been living outside of India for a while now. So, despite the pandemic, he is already used to receiving rakhis “in advance” via regular mail and a phone call on the “big” day.

“Rakshabandhan to me is a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters, and even for non-blood relatives who celebrate, it represents that love and respect they have for each other. For my family, the pandemic hasn’t changed much as me and my sisters have all lived in different countries, and they always send in their rakhis, a week in advance and we get on a call on the big day. With zoom now being a household form of communication, almost all family birthdays and religious celebrations end up with a zoom link being shared around with an appropriate time for everyone,” he says.

‘Rakshabandhan is all about spending time with your siblings’

Singer-songwriter Shilpa Rao’s brother is the apple of her eye, and this year the 37-year-old the celebrations are going to be a little more special than on the previous occasions, since he is moving out of the country for further times.

“This year it's more special as he is leaving to Paris to study in September so this rakhi is even more special and I really hope his studies in abroad go very well and I want to wish him all the best,” she says explaining that her brother has always been a “star” in her life.

“So, with Rakhi this year, it's really very important that you spent time with your sibling and just do things that you would have done being in normally do at home. The whole point is to be together and spend some time together, Rakhi obviously I remember as kid, more than a ritual, it would be about spending time with each other. I still remember we would watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ together or just go out spend a day, having a good meal. I think the company of Anurag really meant a lot and it's always going to be super special. Yes, he is the star of my life,” she says.

