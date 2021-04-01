April 01, 2021
Poshan
Rajinikanth To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

This year this selection has been made by a jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2021
2021-04-01T10:56:19+05:30

Superstar Rajinikanth has been awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. The announcement was made on Thursday morning by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic. I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal @Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee”

India every year gives Dada Saheb Phalke award to a film personality. This year this selection has been made by a jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai.

"They unanimously recommended that superstar Rajinikanth be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award and we accepted it," Javadekar said.

