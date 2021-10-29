Rajinikanth Recovering Well After Surgery, Likely To Be Discharged In Few Days

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday after experiencing giddiness. In an official statement released by the hospital, it is revealed that he underwent a surgery and is now on his road to recovery.

The statement read, "Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpeet, Chennai yesterday (28th October 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization."

The statement, which was signed by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital.

Giving an update about the days to come, the statement further said, "The procedure was performed successfully today (29th October 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days."

The superstar was trending on social media recently after the trailer of his much-awaited film 'Annaatthe' was released. The Siva directorial looks like a complete entertainer and also stars Keerthy Suresh.