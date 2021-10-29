Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rajinikanth Recovering Well After Surgery, Likely To Be Discharged In Few Days

In an official statement from the hospital, it is revealed that Rajinikanth underwent a surgical procedure and recovering well.

Rajinikanth Recovering Well After Surgery, Likely To Be Discharged In Few Days
Superstar Rajinikanth.

Trending

Rajinikanth Recovering Well After Surgery, Likely To Be Discharged In Few Days
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T15:47:32+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 3:47 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday after experiencing giddiness. In an official statement released by the hospital, it is revealed that he underwent a surgery and is now  on his road to recovery.

The statement read, "Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpeet, Chennai yesterday (28th October 2021) following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization."

The statement, which was signed by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital.

Giving an update about the days to come, the statement further said, "The procedure was performed successfully today (29th October 2021) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after few days."

The superstar was trending on social media recently after the trailer of his much-awaited film 'Annaatthe' was released. The Siva directorial looks like a complete entertainer and also stars Keerthy Suresh.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Tags

Yashika Mathur Rajinikanth Chennai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Bail Based On 14 Conditions

Aryan Khan Bail Based On 14 Conditions

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Remembering The 5 Best Movies Of The Power Star

Ranvir Shorey: Thanks To OTT Indian Audiences Are Being Exposed To Global Cinema

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Dead

Writer Harman Wadala Wanted To Break Stereotypes Around Punjabis with 'Tabbar'

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Tests Positive For Covid-19

Ryan Reynolds Talks About Dealing With 'Anxiety'; Explains Why He Has Taken 'Sabbatical' From Acting

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Konkan Shakti 2021: Joint Naval Exercise Between India and UK

Konkan Shakti 2021: Joint Naval Exercise Between India and UK

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar's Throwback Pic With SRK Goes Viral After Aryan Khan’s Bail

Karan Johar's Throwback Pic With SRK Goes Viral After Aryan Khan’s Bail

Pranav Misshra Explored Spirituality More During Lockdown

Pranav Misshra Explored Spirituality More During Lockdown

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Call It Quits After Two Years Of Dating

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Call It Quits After Two Years Of Dating

As Aryan Khan Gets Bail, Festivities Arrive Early At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

As Aryan Khan Gets Bail, Festivities Arrive Early At Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Liton Keeps Going, BAN Need 53 runs Vs WI

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Liton Keeps Going, BAN Need 53 runs Vs WI

Priya Nagi / Follow live cricket scores of Bangladesh vs West Indies here. They are winless after two matches each in T20 World Cup 2021.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement