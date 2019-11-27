Priyanka Chopra’s Nick Name For Hubby Nick Jonas Is What Every Indian Can Relate To; Find Out

Poshan
27 November 2019
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are just a few days away from celebrating their first wedding anniversary and therefore, this Mary Kom actress took a break from the shooting and jetted off to USA to be with hubby Nick Jonas. And today, right in the morning, Priyanka Chopra treated us to a video wherein she surprised Nick Jonas with a pre-wedding anniversary gift as she gifted him a German Shepherd puppy and named him Gino.

And an excited Nick Jonas took to social media to post a video wherein he shared his excitement of the gift as he wrote, “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.” And soon after, Priyanka Chopra left a comment on Nick’s post as she wrote, “Happy almost anniversary babu ur face..hilarious.” Well, besides their social media PDA, what caught our attention was Priyanka’s nickname for Nick which was ‘Babu’.

Besides, Priyanka already has one pet dog Diana and thanks to social media, we are often treated to her beautiful pictures. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim, and currently, she is shooting for a web series in India. Also, a few days back, when PeeCee was papped at a party in Mumbai, she was seen clicking selfies with Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, and she was also seen dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s War song- Ghungroo.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)

