Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Pragya Kapoor: Gaurav Gupta's Collection At LFW Reminds Us How We Can Turn Our Waste Into Wealth

‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ producer Pragya Kapoor was seen attending the Gaurav Gupta show at the Lakmé Fashion Week. She talks about how the collection is a great way to bring attention to plastic pollution.

Pragya Kapoor: Gaurav Gupta’s Collection At LFW Reminds Us How We Can Turn Our Waste Into Wealth
Pragya Kapoor

Pragya Kapoor: Gaurav Gupta’s Collection At LFW Reminds Us How We Can Turn Our Waste Into Wealth
2021-10-12T14:50:17+05:30
Prateek Sur
Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 2:50 pm

The Lakmé Fashion Week, the bi-annual fashion event, is known for a display of ideas that are best defined as brave, clutter-breaking, abstract and futuristic among many things. And when we talk about futuristic ideas, there can be nobody better than fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. For the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale, Gupta conjured up the magic with his ‘Define To Redefine’ collection where he recreated outfits from plastic sourced from landfills and oceans.

‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ producer, Pragya Kapoor, who is a huge environmental activist, attended the show and was mighty inspired by the concepts.

Talking about the collection, Kapoor says, “Gaurav Gupta's new pioneering ‘Define To Redefine’ collection presents a great way to bring attention to plastic pollution. The fabrics used in the collection are created from plastic waste disposed of in our oceans. It reminds us how we can turn our waste into wealth by utilising it better. I think it's high time for the fashion industry to follow suit and lead the change to revolutionise its approach in creating new trends. That being said, one must remain mindful of using the right detergents especially while washing clothes with plastic in it to ensure that micro-plastics from the outfit don't get released back into the oceans.”

Kapoor, who is known for championing the cause of sustainability, extended her support to Gupta. She is one of the very few voices in the country who tirelessly works towards making a shift to a zero-waste lifestyle and Gupta’s ‘Define To Redefine’ collection exemplifies the idea in essence and practicality.

