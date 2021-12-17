Prabhas Gifts Rado Watches To Team Members Of 'Adipurush'

Prabhas recently completed the shooting of his next Indian Hindu Mythological film 'Adipurush,' which is based on the epic 'Ramayana.' Prabhas was so delighted by the team's efforts after the filming that he chose to thank them. The actor gifted his team Rado wristwatches. The shoot lasted 103 days and was completed last month.

Manobala Vijayabalan, a columnist and film industry tracker, shared photos of Prabhas giving watches to Adipurush crew members on Twitter. The photos have already gone popular on social media, with Prabhas fans applauding the actor's kindness. Images of the actor's gesture were widely circulated on social media.

This isn't the first time Prabhas has shown kindness to others around him by giving them presents. Previously, he had given his trainer a Range Rover as a reward for his performance during the workout session. Prabhas appears to be a person who never hesitates to express his thanks to his loved ones.

Prabhas plays a major character with "tremendous responsibility and pride" in the multilingual fictitious 3D film 'Adipurush.' In the Om Raut-directed historical drama, he will appear with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair are the producers. It is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2022.

At the Makar Sankranti celebration in January of this year, actor Prabhas gifted watches to crew members of the upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam.' The majority of the 'Radhe Shyam' was shot in Italy and in foreign locales across Europe.

'Radhe Shyam,' starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, will have a huge pre-release event at Ramoji Film City on December 23. The trailer for the film is expected to be released during a grandiose occasion, according to the producers. In order to give their film a pan-India appeal, the trailer will be televised in different languages. The film will be released in cinemas on January 14.