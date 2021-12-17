Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Prabhas Gifts Rado Watches To Team Members Of 'Adipurush'

Earlier, in January this year, Prabhas gifted watches to team members of the upcoming movie ‘Radhe Shyam’ on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Team members of the film 'Adipurush.' | Instagram/ @actorprabhas

2021-12-17T14:50:04+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 2:50 pm

Prabhas recently completed the shooting of his next Indian Hindu Mythological film 'Adipurush,' which is based on the epic 'Ramayana.' Prabhas was so delighted by the team's efforts after the filming that he chose to thank them. The actor gifted his team Rado wristwatches. The shoot lasted 103 days and was completed last month.

Manobala Vijayabalan, a columnist and film industry tracker, shared photos of Prabhas giving watches to Adipurush crew members on Twitter. The photos have already gone popular on social media, with Prabhas fans applauding the actor's kindness. Images of the actor's gesture were widely circulated on social media.

 This isn't the first time Prabhas has shown kindness to others around him by giving them presents. Previously, he had given his trainer a Range Rover as a reward for his performance during the workout session. Prabhas appears to be a person who never hesitates to express his thanks to his loved ones.

Prabhas plays a major character with "tremendous responsibility and pride" in the multilingual fictitious 3D film 'Adipurush.' In the Om Raut-directed historical drama, he will appear with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair are the producers. It is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2022.

At the Makar Sankranti celebration in January of this year, actor Prabhas gifted watches to crew members of the upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam.' The majority of the 'Radhe Shyam' was shot in Italy and in foreign locales across Europe.

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

'Radhe Shyam,' starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, will have a huge pre-release event at Ramoji Film City on December 23. The trailer for the film is expected to be released during a grandiose occasion, according to the producers. In order to give their film a pan-India appeal, the trailer will be televised in different languages. The film will be released in cinemas on January 14.

