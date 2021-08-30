Prabhas and Pooja Hedge Treat Fans With New Poster Of ‘Radhe Shyam’ On Janmashtami

The makers of the upcoming multi-lingual film ‘Radhe Shyam’ shared a new poster of the film starring popular actor Prabhas and Pooja Hedge on the festival of Janmashtami, today. "Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam," actor Prbhas wrote alongside the poster, on Instagram.

The poster features the two actors in a fairytale setting. While Prabhas can be seen wearing a black tuxedo, Hedge can be seen, sitting next to a grand piano wearing a blue-coloured ball gown.

Hegde had recently wrapped shooting her portions in the film, and later, in an interview said: “It is a period flick with fashion and romance woven into it, and I love that the female lead’s role is phenomenal. It’s something that is really close to my heart, and you are going to see a lot of me in it, as the storyline tracks mine and Prabhas’ journey together."

Set in Europe in the 1970s, this Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has been extensively shot in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story will release in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti 2022.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

