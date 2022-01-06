Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' In Telangana High Court

Days after the postponement announcement of 'RRR', the makers of the movie, directed by SS Rajamouli, have now landed into legal troubles.

The film which was supposed to hit the theaters on January 7 has now been postponed. | Instagram\RRRmovie

2022-01-06T18:55:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 6:55 pm

A Public Interest Petition (PIL) was filed by Alluri Soumya a student hailing from West Godavari district in the Telangana High Court seeking not to issue a Censor Certificate and restrain the producer of 'Roudram Ranam and Rudiram' (RRR) to release the movie.

 

As reported by Tollywood.net, the complainant claimed that the makers allegedly distorted the illustrious history of great independence fighters Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem (played by actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively) in order to offend the genuine heroes’ and supporters. According to the complainant, the film is destroying the history of the freedom fighters Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem. 

She requested a postponement of the 'RRR' film's release and that the SS Rajamouli directed film should not be issued a censor certificate. The case was heard by Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Venkateswara Reddy. 

On January 7, the film was slated to be released in theatres. The film's release had been then postponed due to the Omicron fear in the country, as well as the Coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by National Herald, “They are all heartbroken, Rajamouli more so than others. The new release date had been announced after multiple postponements. The entire team was promoting the film vehemently, sure in the belief that now nothing could stop the release.” Sources say that the team is now exploring other release options for 'RRR' very seriously.

'RRR 'is a Telugu period action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli. It stars actors NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. The film marks Bollywood stars Bhatt and  Devgn's debut in Tollywood.

 

The team recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Jr NTR is seen making fun of Bhatt's slim figure when Bhatt said, "Jr NTR is a good cook, but he hasn't cooked anything for her or the squad."

