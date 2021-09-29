Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Piers Morgan Trolled On Twitter For Criticising Daniel Craig’s Pink Jacket At James Bond World Premiere

The popular British journalist and TV show judge was trolled mercilessly on Twitter, after he wrote on Twitter suggesting that the fictional British spy, James Bond, would never wear anything in pink.

Piers Morgan criticised Daniel Craig for wearing a pink-coloured dinner jacket on the world premier of 'No Time To Die' | Source: Instagram/Twitter

2021-09-29T18:07:17+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 6:07 pm

British journalist and a TV show judge, Piers Morgan found himself at the end of several memes and jokes, after he tried to criticise British actor Daniel Craig, for wearing a pink-coloured dinner jacket at the world premiere of the upcoming James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’.

In his tweeted Morgan suggested that Daniel Craig looked less like agent 007, but more like an “Austin Powers tribute act”.

From sharing images of the late Scottish actor Sean Connery wearing pink in various James Bond films, to making fun of the fact that James Bond is a fictional character,  Twitter users were merciless as they slammed Morgan for his "problematic" opinion.

On Tuesday, the new Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’, had its world premiere in London, a glittering event that marked the movie's release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic.

Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas.

"A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn't look like we'd get here. But we have and I'm just happy that we're here and we can celebrate with everybody," he said.

(With Inputs From PTI)

