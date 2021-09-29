British journalist and a TV show judge, Piers Morgan found himself at the end of several memes and jokes, after he tried to criticise British actor Daniel Craig, for wearing a pink-coloured dinner jacket at the world premiere of the upcoming James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’.

In his tweeted Morgan suggested that Daniel Craig looked less like agent 007, but more like an “Austin Powers tribute act”.

O dear O (7) dear.

James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket. You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act. ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Mg6AT6UXTp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 29, 2021

From sharing images of the late Scottish actor Sean Connery wearing pink in various James Bond films, to making fun of the fact that James Bond is a fictional character, Twitter users were merciless as they slammed Morgan for his "problematic" opinion.

Piers Morgan slagging Daniel Craig for wearing pink, says Bond, James Bond would never wear pink.

Well, apart from Bond not being real... pic.twitter.com/vIP7ct6s5O — Andrew Ross (@Captainswoop1) September 29, 2021

I think Piers Morgan just figured out that James Bond is not a real person and Daniel Craig is not actually a secret agent and serial womaniser https://t.co/58hsMsfnXX — Franklin (@FranklinVH2) September 29, 2021

who’d have thought piers morgan the extremely problematic man would have no fashion sense at all how surprising https://t.co/D5TkargWZB — Louis (@shaolinmonkla) September 29, 2021

On Tuesday, the new Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’, had its world premiere in London, a glittering event that marked the movie's release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic.

Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas.

"A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn't look like we'd get here. But we have and I'm just happy that we're here and we can celebrate with everybody," he said.

(With Inputs From PTI)