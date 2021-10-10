Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Payal Jain's 'Earth Song' Collection Is A Message For The Fast Vanishing Forests And Wild Life

Designer Payal Jain’s process of designing was repurposing recycling and reinventing old garments at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week.

Lakme Fashion Week | Instagram

2021-10-10T15:55:19+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 3:55 pm

Payal Jain’s fashionable melody was a homage to planet Earth at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. It was a creative rhapsody of colours, natural yarns, handwoven fabrics, and a mélange of animal-inspired prints that came together in perfect harmony to match the theme of the collection. The earthy wonderland was depicted through hand-stitched Shibori stitch and tie-dye technique along with hand-drawn motifs.

Payal’s process of designing was repurposing recycling and reinventing old garments, fabric waste, embroidery, mirror work patches, laces, trims, tassels, shells and beads. She dug deep into the past as she reinvented traditional embroideries like Sujani, Sheesho, Bharat, Rabari, Kawandi quilting and Mashru. Payal’s silhouettes offered fun dresses, wrap skirts, tie-up blouses and harem pants that had a great mix and match possibilities.

Payal Jain said, “Earth Song’ has been an exciting journey of exploration, experimentation, revival and recreating. I have truly enjoyed working with a vast spectrum of colours, textures, weaves and crafts; repurposing garments, recycling trims and accessories, reinterpreting old textiles and reinterpreting embroideries into a whole new collection. Earth Song is a message about my love and concern for the fast-vanishing forests and endangered wildlife, and I hope it has reached my audience, clients, friends and buyers. I feel very proud to have been a part of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2021 and look forward to many more.”

A riot of jungle safari inspired flora and fauna colours and prints were seen for the collection that highlighted the flowing, fluid shapes of the look. Floor skimming maxis, kaftans and summer wear floated through the presentation with the greatest of ease.

Fabrics were a merry mix of contrasts that were a stylish amalgamation, as denim, handloom, checks, cotton, silk Chanderi and natural linen coming together in perfect unison. Payal’s collection provided the perfect ‘head to toe’ fashion solutions with bags, neckpieces, belts, wraps and throws by reinventing vintage dowry bags, crochet suits, scraps of fabrics, beads, trims and even discarded metal stripes.

Catching the eye were sheer capes, denim biker’s jackets, balloon-sleeved, front-knotted blouses, swirling pinafores over denim shirts and an off-shoulder peplum blouse. Fashion directions were given to wide bell sleeves, poet inspired blouses with denim shorts and a red embroidered blazer worn over a printed skirt and blouse.

