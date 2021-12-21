Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Pawan Kalyan's Next Joins A Long List Of Films That Have Been Delayed

Pawan Kalyan starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' was earlier scheduled to release on 12 January 2022, but now the makers have said the film will be released on 25 February 2022.

Pawan Kalyan's Next Joins A Long List Of Films That Have Been Delayed
Poster of the film 'Bheemla Nayak.' | Instagram

Pawan Kalyan's Next Joins A Long List Of Films That Have Been Delayed
2021-12-21T17:14:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 5:14 pm

Actor Pawan Kalyan's film 'Bheemla Nayak' has been postponed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 12 January 2022, but now the makers have said the film will be released on 25 February 2022.

'Bheemla Nayak,' directed by Chandra Sagar, was formerly scheduled for a Sankranthi release in January 2022. It was going to release at the same time as SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' Prabhas, and Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam.' The decision to postpone the release is said to have been made to prevent a theatrical conflict. The creators of 'Bheemla Nayak' had been pushing the film as a Sankranthi release, but the producer's guild forced the film to be released on a different date. 'Radhe Shyam' will be released on 14 January 2022, while 'RRR,' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will be released on 7 January 2022.

The makers also took to social media about the delay of the film. Take a look at the post here:

 Apart from 'Bheemla Nayak' other films were also postponed recently. Let's take a look at films, that were postponed:

'Laal Singh Chaddha'

'Laal Singh Chaddha' was initially supposed to release on Christmas this year, but the date was shifted to Valentine’s Day 2022, to make room for sports drama ’83.' Then owing to ongoing VFX work, the team decided to postpone the film further, and it will now hit the theatres on 14 April 2022.


'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad', which was supposed to be released on April 8, 2022, has been pushed back to May 2022. According to Pinkvilla, the makers of 'Dhaakad' are avoiding box office competition because big projects are set to release that month. Actor Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' are supposed to hit the theatres in April 2022, forcing the makers to push the release date.


Marvel- 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The first to be shifted was 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' which was moved from March 25 to May 6, with 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' which was moved from May 6 to July 8, and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' which was moved from July 8 to Nov. 11.

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' was postponed by the makers numerous times, which can be largely pointed towards the Covid-19 pandemic and surge of Delta Variant cases in the US.

In March 2020, Top Gun: Maverick was set to be released on June 24, 2020, as a summer blockbuster. The film was pushed back to December 23, and again to July 2, 2021. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, trying to find a great slot for the movie became increasingly difficult, so Paramount decided to delay Top Gun's sequel even further, hoping for a popular Thanksgiving holiday release of November 19, 2021. Then the film was further postponed to May 2022.

