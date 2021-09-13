'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' Actor Shaheer Sheikh: Childbirth Is The Biggest Miracle

Actor Shaheer Sheikh became a father recently. He and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed a bonny baby girl on September 10. They have been on cloud nine ever since they became parents.

Talking about fatherhood in an interview to Hindustan Times, he said, “Being a parent is a big responsibility. It has been my dream to be a dad. I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked. (At parties) I will be the one to remind people not to be too loud or don’t do this. My friends tease me. I was excited to know (about the pregnancy) as I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months, some from the day they were born. It is just so amazing. I can be myself when I am around kids. I don’t know why but many guys don’t feel or express these feelings. Childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth. It is the most beautiful process. When you feel the kick, it is just so wonderful. Women are looked after during pregnancies, and rightly so as they go through so much, but the men, too, should get some attention as a father goes through a lot emotionally as well. In India, men are supposed to be strong, not supposed to share or have emotions. I am not that kind of person and express myself. I might spoil my child. But I also know that I will never force my thoughts or views on my child.”

Recalling about an incident from the time he was asked on a modelling pageant, he said, “I was asked, ‘what would you do if you wake up as a woman one day?’. I replied, ‘I would love to be pregnant’. That answer came spontaneously without hesitation! Man’s biggest limitation is that he can never give birth to a child. It is a superpower that only women have. Women are stronger than men to deal with childbirth physically and emotionally.”

Amidst the joyous occasion, the actor is keeping busy with the promotions of ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’, which releases soon on OTT. Also, he has been busy with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2’. Talking about taking some time off to be with his daughter, he said, “The plan was not to do anything a few months before and after the delivery but due to the lockdown, projects got pushed and I had to shoot for two shows simultaneously. In the first trimester, I was at home and I tried to spend as much time as possible at home.” He now plans to take some time off work and spend some time with the family.