Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' Actor Shaheer Sheikh: Childbirth Is The Biggest Miracle

'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' Actor Shaheer Sheikh: Childbirth Is The Biggest Miracle

'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' Actor Shaheer Sheikh: Childbirth Is The Biggest Miracle
Shaheer Sheikh | Instagram

Bollywood actor Shaheer Sheikh opens up about becoming a father recently to a baby girl. He reveals how he has always wanted a daughter, and how it feels to be a parent.

Trending

'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' Actor Shaheer Sheikh: Childbirth Is The Biggest Miracle
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T17:37:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 5:37 pm

Actor Shaheer Sheikh became a father recently. He and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed a bonny baby girl on September 10. They have been on cloud nine ever since they became parents.

Talking about fatherhood in an interview to Hindustan Times, he said, “Being a parent is a big responsibility. It has been my dream to be a dad. I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked. (At parties) I will be the one to remind people not to be too loud or don’t do this. My friends tease me. I was excited to know (about the pregnancy) as I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months, some from the day they were born. It is just so amazing. I can be myself when I am around kids. I don’t know why but many guys don’t feel or express these feelings. Childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth. It is the most beautiful process. When you feel the kick, it is just so wonderful. Women are looked after during pregnancies, and rightly so as they go through so much, but the men, too, should get some attention as a father goes through a lot emotionally as well. In India, men are supposed to be strong, not supposed to share or have emotions. I am not that kind of person and express myself. I might spoil my child. But I also know that I will never force my thoughts or views on my child.”

Recalling about an incident from the time he was asked on a modelling pageant, he said, “I was asked, ‘what would you do if you wake up as a woman one day?’. I replied, ‘I would love to be pregnant’. That answer came spontaneously without hesitation! Man’s biggest limitation is that he can never give birth to a child. It is a superpower that only women have. Women are stronger than men to deal with childbirth physically and emotionally.”

Amidst the joyous occasion, the actor is keeping busy with the promotions of ‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’, which releases soon on OTT. Also, he has been busy with ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2’. Talking about taking some time off to be with his daughter, he said, “The plan was not to do anything a few months before and after the delivery but due to the lockdown, projects got pushed and I had to shoot for two shows simultaneously. In the first trimester, I was at home and I tried to spend as much time as possible at home.” He now plans to take some time off work and spend some time with the family.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shaheer Sheikh Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress TV Channels TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Because I Am A Nationalist’, Kangana Ranaut On Simi Garewal’s 'Thalaivii' Tweet

‘Because I Am A Nationalist’, Kangana Ranaut On Simi Garewal’s 'Thalaivii' Tweet

Marrying Nick Jonas Has Made Me Calmer, He's My Cheerleader: Priyanka Chopra

Ganesh Chaturthi: TV Celebs Request Fans To Celebrate But With Caution

Ryan Reynolds Reveals What Made Him Say A Yes To ‘Free Guy’

Ronit Roy: People Thought That I Was A Difficult Actor To Work With

Nargis Fakhri Regrets Not Talking About Her Romance With Ex Boyfriend Uday Chopra Openly

Raj Anadkat And Munmun Dutta Quash Reports Of Their Love Affair

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Resume Shooting For 'Laal Singh Chaddha' In Mumbai

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Is Now Asia’s Most Influential Woman In TV And Film

Deepika Padukone Is Now Asia’s Most Influential Woman In TV And Film

Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat 'Broke' Shamita Shetty's Heart

Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat 'Broke' Shamita Shetty's Heart

Good News! T-Series, Reliance Entertainment Will Now Be Producing Big Budget, Content Rich Films

Good News! T-Series, Reliance Entertainment Will Now Be Producing Big Budget, Content Rich Films

Britney Spears Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/