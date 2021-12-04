Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up About Getting Agitated By Multiple Takes

Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi has expressed that he prefers to give a single take unless the director of the film actually requires another one.

“If there’s a technical problem then I give a retake. If the director asks for ten retakes, I’ll give those happily, but I don’t ask for retakes. I give my best as per my understanding from the very first take,” Tripathi told Times Of India in a recent interview.

The 45-year-old actor, on the other hand, despises it when his co-stars request retakes.

When asked if he gets agitated, he states “I wonder why so many takes are needed? How much of it will actually be used in the film? I get agitated, but I don't tell the director. Because I think that I’m hired for 8-10 hours of work. The director may take 10 or 20 takes. I have to give those. Waise bhi acting ka payment kaun deta hai? Waiting aur retake ka payment milta hai. (We don’t get paid for acting. We get paid for waiting and retakes.)”

Tripathi, who will next be seen as PR Man Singh in the sports drama '83', has a lot on his plate.

Tripathi is currently involved in promoting his film '83' which is all set to release on the 24th of December.

His future projects include director Farhad Samji's film 'Bachchan Pandey', director Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Oh My God 2' directed by Umesh Shukla, director Azfar Jafri's 'Sherdil' and Director Anubhav Sinha's 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'.

"I'm neck-deep in work until August 2022," he said. However, the actor intends to take it "a little slow" after that period.

Some of Tripathi's most popular roles are Aatma Singh in 'Newton', Tony in 'Angrezi Medium', Akhandanand in 'Mirzapur', and in Safhya Ji 'Masaan'.