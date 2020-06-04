Pallavi Joshi And Shyam Benegal To Reunite For Cultural Camp

It is the first time that SPIC MACAY is doing a convention online. This time at the convention online, Pallavi Joshi and Shyam Benegalwill be coming together for SPIC MACAY’s Anubhav to guide the aspiring youth of the nation. For the first time, Pallavi Joshi is doing something like this, and when asked about it, she said,” It is an extreme pleasure to do the workshop atSPIC MACAY Anubhav. More so when it is for the young students out there and the fact that I will be able to contribute something in their learning feels awesome. Looking eagerly forward to it.” Pallavi Joshi has been spending her quarantine doing a lot of productive things and spending time with her family.

According to her, this lockdown is the best opportunity for students to enroll in workshops, join a course, or do something that will add to their portfolios in the future. The convention by SPIC MACAY will be held onYouTube. It will include several workshops in music, dance, and crafts followed by interactions with directors and actors and talks with eminent personalities and artists. “Hosting live concerts online is a challenge because of the time-lag in transmission,” according to the source.

More than 100 artists are participating in Anubhav like Shabana Azmi, Teejan Bai, Warsi Brothers, Karan Singh, Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, Shyam Benegal and Pallavi Joshi amongst all others. Nearly 15,000 students have participated in Anubhav, streaming on YouTube free of cost, and the convention will begin this week.

SPIC MACAY is known for organizing annual and international conventions for reputed educational institutions across the globe. However, due to the pandemic, the SPIC MACAY has decided to stream a week-long program for children.