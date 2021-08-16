'Overwhelmed By The Love And Support For 'Navarasa', Say Makers Mani Ratnam And Jayendra Panchapakesan

Makers of 'Navarasa', Mani Ratnam and veteran filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan, are “overwhelmed” to see that the recently released anthology series has become popular outside of India as well. The series has been in the Top 10 on Netflix in 10 countries, including India, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE.

“We are overwhelmed by the love and support that Navarasa is getting, not just in India but even countries beyond borders including, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE where the film has been in the Top 10 on Netflix. It's a testament to the fact that this confluence of rasas struck a chord with the audiences!” Ratnam and Pachapakesan said in a statement.

The series, ‘Navarasa’, is based on nine rasas or human emotions - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

“40% of viewers for the anthology were from outside India and we are glad that the content resonated well with people across the globe. Navarasa has been a heartwarming journey with people who lent their wholehearted support. Today, through this collaboration with Netflix, we celebrate the wonderful efforts that made an impact on several lives,” they added.

