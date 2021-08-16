August 16, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  'Overwhelmed By The Love And Support For 'Navarasa', Say Makers Mani Ratnam And Jayendra Panchapakesan

'Overwhelmed By The Love And Support For 'Navarasa', Say Makers Mani Ratnam And Jayendra Panchapakesan

The series has been in the Top 10 on Netflix in 10 countries, including India, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:43 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Overwhelmed By The Love And Support For 'Navarasa', Say Makers Mani Ratnam And Jayendra Panchapakesan
Jayant (on left) and Mani Ratnam (On Right) are happy with the response to their anthology series, 'Navarasa'
'Overwhelmed By The Love And Support For 'Navarasa', Say Makers Mani Ratnam And Jayendra Panchapakesan
outlookindia.com
2021-08-16T13:43:15+05:30

Makers of 'Navarasa', Mani Ratnam and veteran filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan,  are “overwhelmed” to see that the recently released anthology series has become popular outside of India as well. The series has been in the Top 10 on Netflix in 10 countries, including India, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE. 

“We are overwhelmed by the love and support that Navarasa is getting, not just in India but even countries beyond borders including, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE where the film has been in the Top 10 on Netflix. It's a testament to the fact that this confluence of rasas struck a chord with the audiences!” Ratnam and Pachapakesan said in a statement.

The series, ‘Navarasa’, is based on nine rasas or human emotions - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

“40% of viewers for the anthology were from outside India and we are glad that the content resonated well with people across the globe. Navarasa has been a heartwarming journey with people who lent their wholehearted support. Today, through this collaboration with Netflix, we celebrate the wonderful efforts that made an impact on several lives,” they added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Becomes First Contestant To Be Eliminated, Says She Is ‘Shocked’

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mani Ratnam India Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos