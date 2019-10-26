'Okay, Let Me Say It...': When David Letterman Asked Shah Rukh Khan About Donald Trump

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated appearance on legendary American television host David Letterman's show was an absolute blast, and King Khan was at his witty-best during the hour-long programme.

The trailer of this interaction, launched weeks ago, had generated excitement worldwide. On "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman", which streams on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan took the audience down the memory lane. From his childhood in Delhi to the "C-Gang" to his love for parents, the King shone light on every aspect of his life.

But it was his response to a question concerning United States President Donald Trump -- currently under fire for having allegedly asked Ukrainian Prime Minister to dig up dirt on former Vice-President Joe Biden -- that had the audience rolling in the aisles.

It wasn't just the answer but Shah Rukh Khan's "political correctness" to call out Trump that cracked people up.

"I want to ask you a question. Answer it, don't answer it. I get paid either way," Letterman said, setting the stage for the big question.

"How does your country collectively feel with regard to president of our country," Letterman asked.

Khan, with his index finger and thumb on his lips, took a few seconds before responding to that question. "Okay, let me say it as politically correct as possible without creating any waves... You know, every one of us at home, looks up to America as a superpower," he said.

"America, as one of the developed places. For many years, this is the place to be in," Khan added.

"And now," says Khan, with a sardonic smile on his face, "we are okay with you. You know, you have him as the president."

"So, yeah, maybe, you guys deserve it," The King said to a huge cheer from the audience, even prompting Letterman to say, "Oh buddy, Woah!".

During the show, Letterman, too, had walked around Mumbai, spent some time with Khan's wife and tried his hand on the cricketing pitch as well. He lost his off stump to a Prithvi Shaw delivery, of course.