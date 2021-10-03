Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Welcome Baby Boy

Angad Bedi, took to Instagram stories, where he made the announcement. He also made a post, in which he said that both the baby and the mother were doing fine.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday | Source: Instagram

2021-10-03T17:20:34+05:30
Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 5:20 pm

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, welcomed their second baby, a boy on Sunday. Angad Bedi, took to Instagram stories, where he made the announcement. He also made a post, in which he said that both the baby and the mother were doing fine.

 
 
 
The couple, who have a two-year-old daughter Mehr, had announced the pregnancy in July. The couple had tied the knot in May 2018 in a private ceremony. 

Last month, Neha Dhupia had said that she didn’t find being pregnant for the second “easier” as compared her first pregnancy.

“I’m not looking up online as much because I know what to expect. They say second pregnancy is easier. But that’s not been the case with me,” she said in an interview.

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

“I have had an extreme amount of morning sickness. If there’s a day, I wake up without morning sickness, I am just like is there something wrong because morning sickness makes me feel like, ‘okay I’m pregnant’ Anytime, I am in my third trimester, so which means you should always have your bags packed. You should always be ready mentally. Physically, you’re never ready enough,” she had added.

The actress had kept her fans updated throughout her journey. Last month, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share pictures from her surprise baby shower.

