Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
NCB Requesting For Four More Day’s Extension Of Aryan Khan’s Judicial Custody Till October 11

The Narcotics Control Bureau has asked for 4 more days of extension of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s judicial custody.

Aryan Khan Being Taken To Court | Instagram

outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T16:23:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 4:23 pm

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seeks extension of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan's judicial custody for four more days, till October 11. NCB states that so far 17 people have been arrested so far. The new arrest, Achit Kumar has been arrested based on the statement of Aryan Khan.

NCB has further stated that another raid will be conducted and any possible arrests will need to be confronted with the present arrested people. That was the prime reason why they are requesting the extension of custody. NCB claims confrontation of the present eight respondents with Achit Kumar and intercepted foreign national is essential for the investigation.

At the home front, actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen rushing to the court. Fans who’ve come in to support their favourite superstar are not being allowed to stand in front of Mannat.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, after a cruise drug raid.

Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bollywood drugs probe Art & Entertainment
