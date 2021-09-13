Nargis Fakhri Regrets Not Talking About Her Romance With Ex Boyfriend Uday Chopra Openly

Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra started dating each other in 2013 and call it quits after five years of dating in 2018. | Source: Instagram

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri opened up about her relationship with Uday Chopra and regretted listening to people who advised her to not talk about her romance with the actor-producer.

outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T16:00:56+05:30
Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 4:00 pm

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri opened up about relationship with actor-producer Uday Chopra and has said that she regrets not talking about it, more openly, since she feels Chopra has “the most beautiful soul”.

“Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I have never said this to the press, as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul,” the actress told Times Of India, in an interview.

Nargis Fakhri began dating Uday Chopra in 2013, but the two called it quits after five years of dating in 2018.

“The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors," added Fakhri who recently complete a decade in Bollywood, after she debuted in Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 film ‘Rockstar’ opposite Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress was last seen in the 2019 horror-romance film 'Amaavas'. 

Nargis Fakhri Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
