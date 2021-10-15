Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Art & Entertainment

Nani's Next Telugu Film With Director Srikanth Odela Titled 'Dasara'

The actor gave a glimpse of his new project by launching the first poster of the film.

Nani will star in next film 'Dasara'.

2021-10-15T16:24:38+05:30
Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 4:24 pm

Telugu actor Nani, who has been given the moniker of 'Natural star' by his fans, gave everyone a glimpse of his upcoming Telugu film, titled 'Dasara'. The actor has teamed with a first-time director Srikanth Odela.

The film's team also gave a glimpse of Nani's character during the launch on Friday.

The video shows images of Nani and actress Keerthy Suresh from their photo shoots of look test for their respective roles. Nani can be seen standing on Railway track. The core team is introduced in style with a train in motion carrying coal. The final visuals show Nani in an intense avatar with fully grown hair and beard. The earring adds mass appeal to the character.

Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on a lavish budget. Actors Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab play pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan has given music with Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling cinematography.

Last seen in 'Tuck Jagadish', Nani also has 'Shyam Singha Roy' ready for release. The film will have a theatrical release in December.

