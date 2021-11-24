Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya' To Release On December 10

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya's upcoming film 'Lakshya' will be hitting theatres on December 10. The actor made the announcement on Wednesday through his social media.

Directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, 'Lakshya' is touted as India's first film on the sport of ancient archery. In the film's first look, Shaurya is seen as dejected sportsperson. The actor is seen flaunting his well toned abs. Sporting his ponytail, he is seen holding his bow and arrow, as the rain falls. The poster showcases Shaurya’s mood in a crucial sequence.

The actor's character is called Pardhu in the film, which has been shot extensively in Hyderabad and nearby areas.

Popular Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen in a crucial role.

The actor is said to have undergone physical transformation to play the role of a archer. Last seen in family entertainer 'Varudu Kaavalenu', Shaurya will touch the milestone of his 20th film with this project.

Shaurya also reportedly underwent training to understand the nuances of the sport. Actress Ketika Sharma is paired opposite him.

Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayan Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar in Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.

The movie's soundtrack is rendered by Kaala Bhairava, while Raam Reddy handles the cinematography and Junaid is the editor.