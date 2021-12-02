Mumbai Police Uses Scene From Ranveer Singh's '83' To Remind People About Covid Protocols

Trust the Mumbai Police to stay up with the latest trends when it comes to posting advisory posts for vital issues. The department has already amassed a massive fan base for its unique approach to spreading awareness messages. Their latest post about wearing masks in public perfectly fits the description.

With the new coronavirus causing widespread concern, the Mumbai Police Department moved to Twitter and Instagram to issue advice about the need of wearing masks at all times. The department took the help of Ranveer Singh this time as they used a dialogue from Singh's upcoming movie '83.' Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone also star in the film, which is based on the life and world cup journey of former India captain Kapil Dev.

When you don't wear your mask inspite of '83' million reminders: pic.twitter.com/MU6VUuMPuj — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 1, 2021

The post has already received over 10,000 likes and a lot of positive feedback. The use of lines from the film was praised by internet users.

Many people also commented on how appropriate the dialogue is in this situation.

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer will hit theatres on December 24. While Singh plays the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev, Padukone plays the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia.