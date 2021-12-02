Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Police Uses Scene From Ranveer Singh's '83' To Remind People About Covid Protocols

With the new coronavirus causing widespread concern, the Mumbai Police Department moved to Twitter and Instagram to issue advice about the need of wearing masks at all times.

Mumbai Police Uses Scene From Ranveer Singh's '83' To Remind People About Covid Protocols
Mumbai Police uses Ranveer Singh's '83' dialogue to spread awareness about masks. | Instagram

Trending

Mumbai Police Uses Scene From Ranveer Singh's '83' To Remind People About Covid Protocols
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T12:38:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 12:38 pm

Trust the Mumbai Police to stay up with the latest trends when it comes to posting advisory posts for vital issues. The department has already amassed a massive fan base for its unique approach to spreading awareness messages. Their latest post about wearing masks in public perfectly fits the description.

With the new coronavirus causing widespread concern, the Mumbai Police Department moved to Twitter and Instagram to issue advice about the need of wearing masks at all times.  The department took the help of Ranveer Singh this time as they used a dialogue from Singh's upcoming movie '83.' Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone also star in the film, which is based on the life and world cup journey of former India captain Kapil Dev.

The post has already received over 10,000 likes and a lot of positive feedback. The use of lines from the film was praised by internet users.
Many people also commented on how appropriate the dialogue is in this situation.

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer will hit theatres on December 24. While Singh plays the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev, Padukone plays the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ranveer Singh Mumbai Mumbai Police Social Media Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

Jeffrey Archer, Arundhati Roy And Wendy Doniger To Grace The Kerala Literature Festival In 2022

'Mirzapur' Actor Bramha Mishra Found Dead In Versova Residence

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Faints In Karan Kundrra's Arms After Intense Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Cobie Smulders To Reprise Role Of Maria Hill In The Upcoming Series 'Secret Invasion'

Karan Johar Crops out Kangana Ranaut From 'Ungli' Poster, Faces Backlash From Netizens

'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi Prakash Claims Jiju Ritesh Made Her Feel 'Uncomfortable'

Juhi Chawla Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction When KKR Loses An IPL Match

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Her First Thoughts After Reading 'The Matrix' Script

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Arpita Khan says she hasn't got the invitation

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Arpita Khan says she hasn't got the invitation

Deepika Padukone Appreciates Mini Mathur's Support for '83'

Deepika Padukone Appreciates Mini Mathur's Support for '83'

Dwayne Johnson Screams 'Holy Sh*t' As 'Red Notice' Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Film

Dwayne Johnson Screams 'Holy Sh*t' As 'Red Notice' Becomes Netflix's Most-Watched Film

Aamir Khan Reunites With Kiran Rao To Celebrate Birthday Of Their Son

Aamir Khan Reunites With Kiran Rao To Celebrate Birthday Of Their Son

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Omicron Variant Surge Not Significant In Countries Where It Was Spotted Early

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The Omicron variant was first spotted in Botswana on November 9. Since then, the variant has spread to several countries but has not yet impacted Covid-19 numbers.

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Jayanta Oinam / With Virat Kohli making a return and rain forecast in Mumbai, India will be forced to make changes. Here's a look at India's likely XI.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

Advertisement