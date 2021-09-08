Mumbai Court Orders Temporary Restraining Order Against Video Game Allegedly Based On Salman Khan’s Hit-And-Run Case

A local civil court in Mumbai has ordered for temporary restraint against the makers of the video game ‘Selmon Bhoi’ – allegedly based on the hit-and-run incident involving actor Salman Khan—after the actor had filed a case against the game developers, Parody Studios PVT Ltd. stating that they had used a caricature version of his name and the images, without his consent.

According to reports, the court Judge KM Jaiswal, gave the order on Monday.



“Upon watching the game and its images, it prima facie matches with the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and to the hit-and-run case connected to the plaintiff. When the plaintiff has not given his consent for developing of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and his image is also being tarnished,” the court said.

It further said Khan had never given his consent for the game.

In the application filed by the law firm DSK Legal last month, actor Salman Khan said, "the game developers intentionally gained commercial advantage by exploiting the personality rights of our client without seeking our client's consent."

The court also directed the makers to immediately take-down/ block/ disable access to the game from Google Play Store and all other platforms.

The court directed the developers to file their affidavit to Khan's plea and posted the matter for further hearing on September 20.

The Bombay High Court in 2015 acquitted Khan of all charges in the 2002 hit-and-run case.

