Mumbai Court Asks Kangana Ranaut To Be Present During The Next Hearing On Defamation Case

A court in Mumbai has exempted actor Kangana Ranaut from attending the proceedings in the ongoing defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar, for the last time. On Tuesday, RR Khan, the Metropolitan magistrate, Andheri, directed her to be present during the next hearing without fail.

"The exemption application filed by the advocate of the accused is granted for today as the last chance. The advocate for the accused is directed to keep the accused present on the next date without fail," the court said.

Akhtar’s plea, filed through his lawyer, seeking issuance of an arrest warrant against Ranaut was also rejected, but the court said that he can move the plea again if Ranaut fails to appear at the next hearing.

"The application filed by the advocate of the complainant for issuance of warrant against the accused is rejected. The advocate for the complainant is informed that on the failure of the accused to remain present before the court on the next date, they may file an application for a warrant against her," the court said.

The matter is posted for hearing on September 1. As the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, the complainant filed a reply on Ranaut's plea who had sought permanent exemption from appearance before court citing professional commitments.

Akhtar had filed the complaint in the magistrate's court last November claiming Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

(With Inputs From PTI)

