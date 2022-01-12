Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Mouni Roy To Have A Beach Wedding With Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar?

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy will soon tie the knot with boyfriend and businessman Suraj Nambiar.

Actress Mouni Roy with boyfriend and businessman Suraj Nambiar.

2022-01-12T22:34:05+05:30
Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 10:34 pm

Television actress Mouni Roy's rumoured wedding with her beau and businessman Suraj Nambiar has become the talk of the town. Earlier, it was said that she will be tying the knot in Dubai, as she is often seen visiting her boyfriend there. But as per recent reports by Hindustan Times, Roy will have a beach wedding in Goa.

As far as the groom-to-be is concerned, Nambiar is an investment banker based in Dubai. According to The Free Press Journal, He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family. After a lot of speculations, the latest reports suggest that she is set to marry her love on January 27.

A source has informed the portal that a five-star hotel has been booked and the invites have already started rolling out. The report suggests that the guests invited to the wedding have been asked to remain tight-lipped about the occasion.

They have also been asked to carry their vaccination certificates amid the increasing cases of Covid-19. The actress will reportedly be getting married in hotel W, which is at Vagator Beach. She recently was also seen enjoying her bachelorette with her friends in the same hotel.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, television producer Ekta Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actress Aashika Goradia are among the confirmed guests. It is also being said that Roy is looking after the arrangements personally. Even her boyfriend Suraj is currently in India.

On the work front, Roy will be soon seen in her upcoming flick 'Brahmastra' with actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt.

