Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter Dishani Chakraborty Garners Praise From Al Pacino For Her LA University Play

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty made her debut in theatre by performing at her university ‘Lee Strasberg Institute’ where she performed Theresa Rebeck’s play, ‘Seminar’ directed by Kymberly Harris. The play was seen by none other than actor Al Pacino.

The Hollywood superstar was all praise for the play and even insisted on them to continue running the show. She is a young actor and has a huge pedigree to live up to the talents of her legendary father Mithun Chakraborty. She says the phone hasn’t stopped ringing and the praises are coming from all corners.

Speaking about the same, Dishani Chakraborty said, “It’s just such a surreal feeling. Growing up, acting was something I always knew that I wanted to do, but to actually perform in front of a legendary actor like Pacino sir himself was unimaginable. I love drama and theatre and this is a very humbling beginning. I hope I make dad proud. It’s one step at a time and I am not looking too far ahead. Just giving my best each day. Let’s all keep safe and healthy. We have been through a treacherous time back home.”