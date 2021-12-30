Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
'Minnal Murali': SS Rajamouli Praises Tovino Thomas' Latest Hit At An 'RRR' Promotional Event

Film director SS Rajamouli lauded actor Tovino Thomas' Malayalam-language film 'Minnal Murali' at an 'RRR' promotional event. Even actor Jr NTR spoke highly of Thomas' film.

'Minnal Murali': SS Rajamouli Praises Tovino Thomas' Latest Hit At An 'RRR' Promotional Event
Director S.S Rajamouli and actor Tovino Thomas | PR Handout

'Minnal Murali': SS Rajamouli Praises Tovino Thomas' Latest Hit At An 'RRR' Promotional Event
2021-12-30T22:12:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 10:12 pm

'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli has applauded the action-adventure film 'Minnal Murali' and congratulated actor Tovino Thomas for scoring a hit with the film.

Rajamouli also expressed his gratitude to  Thomas for marking his at the 'RRR' Indian Telugu -language film's promotional event and said, “'Minnal Murali' is indeed a great film. Everyone here has always wished that we should have a superhero of our own, and it’s evident, we have a superhit superhero now.” 

Adding to that, actor Jr. NTR who was also present at the press event praised the actor by saying, "Tovino is like my brother. I watched his recent film 'Minnal Murali'. He is a wonderful actor."

It's to be noted here that Rajamouli's superhit film 'Eega', which was one of the first major cross-over films from Telugu cinema, long before 'Baahubali' became a worldwide sensation. 'Minnal Murali' is raising the bar in Malayalam cinema, and it's impossible not to see parallels between the films.

'Minnal Murali' tells the story of Jaison, a regular guy from a small town, and how he transforms into the superhero 'Minnal Murali', as well as how this event of transformation affects his life. The film was released on Netflix.

