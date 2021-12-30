'Minnal Murali': SS Rajamouli Praises Tovino Thomas' Latest Hit At An 'RRR' Promotional Event

'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli has applauded the action-adventure film 'Minnal Murali' and congratulated actor Tovino Thomas for scoring a hit with the film.
Rajamouli also expressed his gratitude to Thomas for marking his at the 'RRR' Indian Telugu -language film's promotional event and said, “'Minnal Murali' is indeed a great film. Everyone here has always wished that we should have a superhero of our own, and it’s evident, we have a superhit superhero now.”
View this post on Instagram
Adding to that, actor Jr. NTR who was also present at the press event praised the actor by saying, "Tovino is like my brother. I watched his recent film 'Minnal Murali'. He is a wonderful actor."
It's to be noted here that Rajamouli's superhit film 'Eega', which was one of the first major cross-over films from Telugu cinema, long before 'Baahubali' became a worldwide sensation. 'Minnal Murali' is raising the bar in Malayalam cinema, and it's impossible not to see parallels between the films.
'Minnal Murali' tells the story of Jaison, a regular guy from a small town, and how he transforms into the superhero 'Minnal Murali', as well as how this event of transformation affects his life. The film was released on Netflix.