Mallika Sherawat Wants Audiences To Expect Her To ‘Smoke And Be A Bada**’ In 'Nakaab'

Actress Mallika Sherawat has been one of the few actresses in Bollywood who has never shied away from calling a spade a spade. She has been outspoken, and she has never minced her words. She is all set to make a comeback to being in front of the camera with ‘Nakaab’.

Speaking to TOI about what fans should expect from her new show, she said, “They should expect a lot of masala in ‘Nakaab’. They should expect a lot of realism. ‘Nakaab’ mein kuch filmy nahi hai (There’s nothing filmy in ‘Nakaab’). They should expect that I, as Zohra Mehra, am going to smoke and be a badass.”

Sherawat is making a comeback to acting after a long. She was last seen in the web series ‘Booo Sabki Phategi’ (2019).