Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan Release First Track Of Adivi Sesh's ‘Major'

The first song from actor Adivi Sesh's movie 'Major' titled 'Hrudayama' in Telugu and 'Pon Malare' in Malayalam are out now.

Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan Release First Track Of Adivi Sesh's ‘Major'
Film 'Major's first single Hrudayama was released today. | Instagram\AdiviSesh

Trending

Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan Release First Track Of Adivi Sesh's ‘Major'
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T13:03:01+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 1:03 pm

Actor Adivi Sesh’s first Pan India film ‘Major’, where he will be seen in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is in the post-production stage. As a part of the film’s promotions the first single ‘Hrudayama’ was released today (January 7) .

 

The Telugu version of the song was released by superstar Mahesh Babu, actor Dulquer Salmaan  unveiled the Malayalam version of the song 'Pon Malare.'

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

It's a romantic song featuring actors Adivi and Saiee Manjrekar as a couple.  Music composer Sricharan Pakala has scored the music, while artist and musician Sid Sriram has sung the Telugu version. New talent Ayraan has sung the Malayalam version. 

The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and was dubbed in Malayalam. It will be distributed in all three languages.  'Major'  will be released on February 11.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

 

As reported by Pinkvilla, the actor completed dubbing for the hindi version recently and said that, "There were several work commitments and I know the delay that this whole strain puts on the film and cast and crew who have worked so hard. I wanted to ensure that the Hindi dub went smoothly and I am so happy that it all was okay."

Describing how he managed to dub amidst the rising Covid infections, he said, "We have a standard policy within our team. Mask up and use common sense. I'm very conscious about my parents' health, so I always make it a point to avoid crowded situations and to stay masked. To avoid parties on New Year's Eve felt like common sense. To spend it with family and two friends, who are double vaccinated and careful, made sense. And that's what I did."

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma are the other prominent cast of the film produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Adivi Sesh Mahesh Babu Dulquer Salmaan Chennai Telugu Film Bollywood Malayalam Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up On Secret Wedding Rumours

Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up On Secret Wedding Rumours

Armaan Malik's English Single 'You' Brings Love In Parisian Autumn

Top 10 Best Off-Beat Romantic Movies

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal And Fam Celebrate Isabelle Kaif's Birthday Virtually

Gal Gadot Confesses Her 'Imagine' Cover Video Was In ‘Poor Taste’

Nicolas Cage Has His Third Baby On Board With Fifth Wife Riko Shibata

Fans React To Weeknd's Latest Album 'Dawn FM' Call It 'Album Of The Year'

Letters To Loved Ones | Lines And Passages For Those Who Lived Among Us

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Will Celebrate Her Birthday With Family And Food

Bipasha Basu Will Celebrate Her Birthday With Family And Food

Sushmita Sen Says Respect Is More Important To Her Than Love In A Relationship

Sushmita Sen Says Respect Is More Important To Her Than Love In A Relationship

From ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’; Top 5 Titles To Watch On OTT This Week

From ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’; Top 5 Titles To Watch On OTT This Week

Kirti Kulhari: Thrillers Have Always Intrigued Me

Kirti Kulhari: Thrillers Have Always Intrigued Me

Read More from Outlook

Song Sung Blue: The End As A New Beginning

Song Sung Blue: The End As A New Beginning

Arundhathi Subramaniam / How will the world end? With a whimper, as Eliot predicted? Or in a yawn, as Pope said it would.

Irrfan Khan: A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

Irrfan Khan: A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

Giridhar Jha / If Bollywood needed to turn over a new leaf at the outset of the new millennium with the new-age audiences showing uncanny aversion to the age-old formula films, it found a worthy flag-bearer in Irrfan Khan, writes Giridhar Jha.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement