Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan Release First Track Of Adivi Sesh's ‘Major'

Actor Adivi Sesh’s first Pan India film ‘Major’, where he will be seen in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is in the post-production stage. As a part of the film’s promotions the first single ‘Hrudayama’ was released today (January 7) .

The Telugu version of the song was released by superstar Mahesh Babu, actor Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the Malayalam version of the song 'Pon Malare.'

It's a romantic song featuring actors Adivi and Saiee Manjrekar as a couple. Music composer Sricharan Pakala has scored the music, while artist and musician Sid Sriram has sung the Telugu version. New talent Ayraan has sung the Malayalam version.

The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and was dubbed in Malayalam. It will be distributed in all three languages. 'Major' will be released on February 11.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the actor completed dubbing for the hindi version recently and said that, "There were several work commitments and I know the delay that this whole strain puts on the film and cast and crew who have worked so hard. I wanted to ensure that the Hindi dub went smoothly and I am so happy that it all was okay."

Describing how he managed to dub amidst the rising Covid infections, he said, "We have a standard policy within our team. Mask up and use common sense. I'm very conscious about my parents' health, so I always make it a point to avoid crowded situations and to stay masked. To avoid parties on New Year's Eve felt like common sense. To spend it with family and two friends, who are double vaccinated and careful, made sense. And that's what I did."

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma are the other prominent cast of the film produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.