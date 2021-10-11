Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Late Actor Irrfan’s Son Babil Khan Was Being Considered For A Role In ‘Sardar Udham’

In an interview, producer Ronnie Lahiri revealed that Babil Khan would have made his acting debut in ‘Sardar Udham’.

Late Actor Irrfan’s Son Babil Khan Was Being Considered For A Role In ‘Sardar Udham’
Babil Khan was being considered to play the younger version of the titular character in 'Sardar Udham' | Source: Instagram

Trending

Late Actor Irrfan’s Son Babil Khan Was Being Considered For A Role In ‘Sardar Udham’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T10:26:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 10:26 am

Filmmaker Ronnie Lahiri has revealed that he wanted late actor Irrfan’s son, Babil Khan, to play the younger version of Vicky Kaushal’s titular character in the upcoming film ‘Sardar Udham’, at a time when Irrfan was being considered for the role, which later went to Kaushal.

“I saw Babil when he was in school. Irrfan wanted us to meet because there was a point where for this film ('Sardar Udham'), he was supposed to play a younger version for Irrfan sir,” Lahiri said.

Irrfan was being originally considered to play the role of Uddham Singh. However his chronic illness, which ultimately led to his demise, meant that Sircar couldn’t work with the actor again. Interestingly, earlier this year Sircar and Lahiri, had announced a film starring Babil Khan. 

“So, there is something called destiny. That's how we met him when he was a shy school kid and then we met him, he is a grown-up and a sweet boy,” Lahiri added. 

In an interview earlier, Sircar had said that working with Babil has given him a sense of relief.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

He said, "It was quite a moment. And finally, a weight... bhoj utar gaya (seems to have lifted). We felt quite relieved that it happened. And when I was talking to Irrfan before he went away… he was not worried (as such) about Babil. Babil is the one who was doing many things, he had many ideas in his mind. He was studying filmmaking in London at a university.”

“He was generally very silent but he was quite mad in terms of his ideas. So, as a father he was naturally a little worried also so it gave me quite of peace that I have done something with Babil,” Sircar added.

Babil will be making his acting debut via OTT platform in Anvita Dutt’s ‘Qala’ opposite Tripti Dimri.

 (With Inputs From PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Irrfan Khan Shoojit Sircar Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve Was 'Fascinated' By The 1965 Novel Written by Frank Herbert

‘Dune’ Director Denis Villeneuve Was 'Fascinated' By The 1965 Novel Written by Frank Herbert

Amitabh Bachchan Steps Down As Face Of Paan Masala Brand After Backlash From Fans

5 Most Underrated Songs From Amitabh Bachchan’s Films

‘As Women We Fight It All The Time’: Supriya Pathak On Gender Disparity In Film Industry

Five Reasons Why Fans Can't Get Enough Of Kim Kardashian’s Debut Appearance On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Madonna Regrets Rejecting Roles In ‘Batman Returns’ And ‘The Matrix’

Big B Owes It To Many A Helping Hand, And Jaya Bachchan Is Just One Of Them!

Sahil Shroff Eliminated From ‘Bigg Boss 15’; Says, “Most People There Are TV Faces, Which Was A Disadvantage For Me”

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Celebrates Navratri With Housemates

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Celebrates Navratri With Housemates

More Support For SRK After Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani Slam Byju's For Pausing Ads Featuring The Actor

More Support For SRK After Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani Slam Byju's For Pausing Ads Featuring The Actor

Swara Bhasker Files Police Complaint After Receiving 'Objectionable Comments' On Social Media

Swara Bhasker Files Police Complaint After Receiving 'Objectionable Comments' On Social Media

A Sneak Peek At Gaurav Gupta’s Collection That Took Birth In The Ocean

A Sneak Peek At Gaurav Gupta’s Collection That Took Birth In The Ocean

Read More from Outlook

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

Outlook Web Desk / The Indian army said that the Chinese side was not agreeable to them and failed to provide forward-looking proposals despite the 'constructive suggestions' made by India.

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

Naseer Ganai / Another former minister too set to join BJP in Delhi today; Rana says his move is aimed at defeating votaries 'Nixon Plan' that envisages splitting Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Koushik Paul / MS Dhoni smashed a six-ball 18 against Delhi Capitals to revive memories of his ability to finish matches. CSK entered the IPL final for the ninth time.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement