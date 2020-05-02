Lata Mangeshkar To Dedicate 100 Singers’ Unique Tribute To Corona Warriors On May 3

Led by venerable Asha Bhosle, altogether 100 singers have joined hands to record a unique anthem, ‘One Nation One Voice’ for the intrepid corona warriors leading the fight against the deadly pandemic from the front.

The anthem, recorded in as many as 14 languages in aid of PM Cares Fund, will be dedicated by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar on behalf of the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) on May 3.

Touted as the biggest collaboration of musical artistes coming together on the ‘largest platform ever’ for a noble cause, it features a a galaxy of artistes, including Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, S. P. Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Sudhesh Bhosle , Suresh Wadkar , Shailendra Singh, Srinivas, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan and Jasbir Jassi.

Talking about the initiative, Asha Bhosle says, “Singers are artists who have always expressed numerous feelings of the masses in several musical ways. Thus, on this occasion when all of us are fighting against Corona as one nation ably led by our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 100 singers of our country under ISRA decided to express our love for the nation and dedicate this song as one voice.”

Speaking of the inspiration for the anthem, Sonu Nigam says, “This is a collective tribute to the mammoth struggle and effort our government and the entire medical and health workers are putting together in times of global crisis. It is an unprecedented show of solidarity and love by 100 singers from different corners of the world.”

Thanking the singers, ISRA CEO Sanjay Tandon says that 'One Nation One Voice' in aid of PM Cares is a tribute paid by 100 artistes to all the people in the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus and everyone at home who have supported the lockdown.

A brainchild of Sonu Nigam, Srinivas and Sanjay Tandon, the anthem will be released across over 100 platforms inlcuding TV, Radio, Social Media, Applications, OTT, VOD, ISP, DTH and CRBT. “One Nation One voice is not just an anthem, it’s a national movement. We have over 100 broadcast, social, amplification and tech platforms supporting the launch,” says Sukrit Singh of XP&D BeLive.

Talking of their collaboration, Srinivas states, “As artistes, it is our time to contribute in our own humble way. ISRA being the treasure house of singers in this country, we embark on a song with 100 voices and nothing else, to stir the nation’s heart and reaffirm our solidarity. A hundred voices sing in unison for the nation.”

What makes the anthem even more appealing is that every artiste has recorded from home, during this lockdown. Manish Baradia, Creative Director of Moving Pixels says, “Working with home recording of audio and video is a beautiful challenge. There is certain sincerity and effort that comes through that no packaging can match. The end result is inspiring. The anthem is composed for the digital age and can be enjoyed on TV, Radio and other devices.”

The song has been recorded in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Rajasthani and Odiya.