Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Lara Dutta Opens Up About How Age Has 'Liberated' Her After Getting Similar Roles In Her 30s

Actress Lara Dutta spoke about how her age has liberated her and how nothing was made for women between the ages of 35 and 55 years in the film industry.

The actress was last seen the series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.' | Instagram\LaraDutta

2022-01-13T13:30:10+05:30
Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 1:30 pm

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta recently spoke about her work and the kind of roles that she has 'always wanted to portray as an actor'. She also recalls how she was tired of playing the same characters after she entered her 30s.

In an interview with Gulf News, Lara said, “Honestly, age has liberated me. Since I have come into my 40s, I am finally doing age-appropriate roles and I am finally playing the kind of characters that I have always wanted to portray as an actor. You know, I’ve never been somebody who’s come into the industry saying that I want to be the leading lady or that I want to be a hero. I wanted to be an actor and we’re finally getting those kinds of roles being written for us. I honestly believe the cohort of women between the ages of 35 and 55 years was never addressed. Nothing was made on them."

Recalling the usual roles of women in films and serials earlier, Lara added, "Either you play that long-sacrificing mother or that pati-vrata (husband-adoring wife) lady, but that’s such (expletive)! Pardon my French, but you get so tired of being tasked with such roles … At some point when I entered my 30s, I just got tired of playing the same kind of characters. And so that sabbatical when my daughter was born … was a blessing in disguise."

Speaking on the current roles for women, Dutta also said that a decade ago 'such roles didn’t exist for my predecessor' adding that she feels 'incredibly lucky'.

 

The actress was recently seen in the web series ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’. It also features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and actresses Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra and actors Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar and Varun Thakur. In the movie ‘Bell Bottom’ she essayed the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She then played a single mother in the web show ‘Hiccups and Hookups’.

