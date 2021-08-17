Kriti Sanon’s 'Mimi' Becomes The Highest Rated Woman-Centric Film On IMdB

The comedy-drama movie ‘Mimi’, starring actor Kriti Sanon has become the highest rated woman-centric Indian film on IMdB. With a rating of 8.3, the film has surpassed the likes of ‘The Dirty Picture’ (6.6), 'Queen' (8.2), 'Raazi' (7.8) and 'Piku' (7.6).

Much of the film’s success has been attributed to the film’s lead, Sanon, who has been lauded by the critics and the audiences for making a smooth transition from being a powerhouse performer, to a successful commercial star.

As her latest release continues to win hearts across the world, the industry, critics and audiences alike, have been all praise for her, calling it her ‘career’s best’.

“Kriti Sanon has broken the mould with ‘Mimi’. Now [she] figures among the top three female stars in Bollywood after Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt," says trade analyst Atul Mohan.

In an in interview with Outlook, Sanon had said that she agreed to be a part of the project because she wanted to do a challenging role.

"The script was not written when I said yes, it was just an idea as they had acquired the rights of the Marathi film. I just heard a line of the story and I felt that gave me goosebumps. I was somewhere in my career where I was ready to take on a challenging project. I was also wanting to find a meatier part and I wanted to film that had my heart in the right place and this one was exactly what I was looking for," she had said.

Sanon’s next film include ‘Adipurush’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Hum Do Hamaare Do’ along with other unannounced projects.

