Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Kriti Sanon To Rent A House Owned By Amitabh Bachchan

Actress Kriti Sanon has been house hunting for quite some time, and the latest reports suggest that she is set to move into a duplex apartment which is owned by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan And Kriti Sanon | instagram.com/kritisanon, instagram.com/amitabhbachchan

2021-10-21T11:35:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 11:35 am

Actress Kriti Sanon has been in the headlines recently. First was the massive success of her film ‘Mimi’, in which she co-starred with actor Pankaj Tripathi. Then, her numerous social media postings have been going viral every now and then. And now, she is preparing for the release of her next film ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ where she will be seen opposite actor Rajkummar Rao.

Amidst all these works, on the personal front, Sanon has allegedly been looking for a new place to live. After having seen numerous houses in the city, the actress is now getting ready to move into a new residence in Mumbai’s Andheri region. According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, it is a duplex apartment, which is owned by actor Amitabh Bachchan. The report also states that after looking at several properties, Sanon fell in love with that one and chose to move there.

Besides ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’, Sanon's other films include ‘Bhediya’, starring actor Varun Dhawan, then she has ‘Adipurush’, starring actor Prabhas, then she has ‘Bachchan Pandey’, starring actor Akshay Kumar, and lastly, ‘Ganapath’, starring actor Tiger Shroff.

