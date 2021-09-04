After breaking 23 records in 2021 alone, the popular Kpop band, BTS, have been included in the 2022 Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame, as per a statement issued by the Guinness franchise on Friday.

"The Boys are in the book. After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. Despite their young age, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have left a mark in the present cultural landscape, breaking free from the limitations of their home market and of a language - Korean - that remains widely unknown to the international public," read a statement by Guinness, as per Billboard.com.

"In fact, through their art, the seven artistes are raising awareness around Korean culture and language (which earned them the ambitious 5th class of the Order of Cultural Merit, the Flower Crown)," the statement added.

Some of the records broken by the seven-member band include most streamed group (16.3 billion) on Spotify, most streamed track ('Butter', 11.04 million) on Spotify in the first 24 hours, most Twitter engagements for a music group, most viewers ('Butter', 3.9 million) for the premiere of a music video on YouTube, most weeks at No. 1 (‘Dynamite, 18 weeks) on Billboard's digital song sales chart and most followed music group on Instagram among others.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine