September 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Kpop Band BTS Inducted In The 2022 Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame

Kpop Band BTS Inducted In The 2022 Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame

Guinness World Records announced BTS' entry in its 2022 Hall of Fame after the Kpop band broke 23 records this year.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 September 2021, Last Updated at 12:07 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kpop Band BTS Inducted In The 2022 Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame
Kpop band, BTS, were included in the Guinness World Records ‘Hall Of Fame’ on Friday.
Source: YouTube
Kpop Band BTS Inducted In The 2022 Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame
outlookindia.com
2021-09-04T12:07:09+05:30

After breaking 23 records in 2021 alone, the popular Kpop band, BTS, have been included in the 2022 Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame, as per a statement issued by the Guinness franchise on Friday.

"The Boys are in the book. After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. Despite their young age, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have left a mark in the present cultural landscape, breaking free from the limitations of their home market and of a language - Korean - that remains widely unknown to the international public," read a statement by Guinness, as per Billboard.com.

"In fact, through their art, the seven artistes are raising awareness around Korean culture and language (which earned them the ambitious 5th class of the Order of Cultural Merit, the Flower Crown)," the statement added.

Some of the records broken by the seven-member band include most streamed group (16.3 billion) on Spotify, most streamed track ('Butter', 11.04 million) on Spotify in the first 24 hours, most Twitter engagements for a music group, most viewers ('Butter', 3.9 million) for the premiere of a music video on YouTube, most weeks at No. 1 (‘Dynamite, 18 weeks) on Billboard's digital song sales chart and most followed music group on Instagram among others.  

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Were Planning To Get Married This Year: Reports

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jungkook Seoul South Korea Music Bands Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos