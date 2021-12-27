Kiran Mehra: Rekha Remained In My Husband Vinod Mehra's Life Till The End

Kiran Mehra, Vinod Mehra's wife, expressed her love for Rekha and described her as a 'wonderful person' who had remained 'honest to her husband' until the end. During the 1970s, Vinod Mehra and Rekha developed a close friendship, and it was widely assumed that the two had married, which Rekha later denied to Simi Garewal in 2004.

Kiran Mehra opened up to ET Times about all the rumours surrounding Vinod Mehra and Rekha. Rekha had remained in his life until the end, she said, and she was 'loving and forgiving.' She went on to say that Rekha even attended their wedding and that if they meet today, she will give her a hug. She stated that she and Rekha were very similar, despite the fact that she did not intend to compare herself to someone of that stature.

Author Yasser Usman, who penned the unofficial biography for Rekha, had written in his book that when Vinod Mehra brought Rekha home, his mother was ‘furious’ as she did not want Rekha as her daughter-in-law. “Such was her hostility to Rekha that she reportedly pushed the actress away when the latter tried to touch her feet,” he wrote.

Vinod Mehra’s marriage was then arranged with Meena Broca, and later the marriage ended as he found love in actress Bindiya Goswami. However, that relationship soured and in 1988, the actor married Kiran Mehra. Their marriage lasted for two years, till he died of a heart attack in October 1990. He has two children, Soniya and Rohan Mehra, both of whom are actors. Soniya Mehra made her debut in the 2007 film 'Victoria No 203', while Rohan Mehra made his debut in Nikhil Advani’s film, 'Bazaar'.