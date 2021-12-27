Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kiran Mehra: Rekha Remained In My Husband Vinod Mehra's Life Till The End

Kiran Mehra, wife of late actor Vinod Mehra opened up about all the speculation surrounding Vinod Mehra and Rekha's relationship.

Kiran Mehra: Rekha Remained In My Husband Vinod Mehra's Life Till The End
Late actor Vinod Mehra and wife Kirran Mehra (left); Actress Rekha. | Instagram/@rekha_the_actress

Trending

Kiran Mehra: Rekha Remained In My Husband Vinod Mehra's Life Till The End
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T20:45:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 8:45 pm

Kiran Mehra, Vinod Mehra's wife, expressed her love for Rekha and described her as a 'wonderful person' who had remained 'honest to her husband' until the end. During the 1970s, Vinod Mehra and Rekha developed a close friendship, and it was widely assumed that the two had married, which Rekha later denied to Simi Garewal in 2004.

Kiran Mehra opened up to ET Times about all the rumours surrounding Vinod Mehra and Rekha. Rekha had remained in his life until the end, she said, and she was 'loving and forgiving.' She went on to say that Rekha even attended their wedding and that if they meet today, she will give her a hug. She stated that she and Rekha were very similar, despite the fact that she did not intend to compare herself to someone of that stature.

Author Yasser Usman, who penned the unofficial biography for Rekha, had written in his book that when Vinod Mehra brought Rekha home, his mother was ‘furious’ as she did not want Rekha as her daughter-in-law. “Such was her hostility to Rekha that she reportedly pushed the actress away when the latter tried to touch her feet,” he wrote.

Vinod Mehra’s marriage was then arranged with Meena Broca, and later the marriage ended as he found love in actress Bindiya Goswami. However, that relationship soured and in 1988, the actor married Kiran Mehra. Their marriage lasted for two years, till he died of a heart attack in October 1990. He has two children, Soniya and Rohan Mehra, both of whom are actors. Soniya Mehra made her debut in the 2007 film 'Victoria No 203', while Rohan Mehra made his debut in Nikhil Advani’s film, 'Bazaar'.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rekha (Film actress) Vinod Mehra Kiran Mehra Mumbai India Film Entertainment Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

For Vijay Varma, OTT Releases Were Great Source Of Comfort During Lockdown

For Vijay Varma, OTT Releases Were Great Source Of Comfort During Lockdown

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'

Pavan Malhotra: Two Of My Films Received National Awards, But I Didn’t; For Once, You’ll Feel Bad

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

‘Felt Duty-Bound To My Nation!’, Ranveer Singh On Playing Kapil Dev In '83'

Year-Ender 2021: Lara Dutta To Aayush Sharma To Kangana Ranaut – Transformations That Blew Our Minds

‘Sholay’ And 'Seeta Aur Geeta’ Fame Mushtaq Merchant Dies At 67

Janhvi Kapoor Mesmerizes With Her Airport Look After Her Visit To The Tirumala Shrine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Is All In Smiles As He Cuts Birthday Cake With Niece Ayat

Salman Khan Is All In Smiles As He Cuts Birthday Cake With Niece Ayat

Watch: Fans Shower Shehnaaz Gill With Love As She Dances To The Foot-Tapping Track, 'Zingaat'

Watch: Fans Shower Shehnaaz Gill With Love As She Dances To The Foot-Tapping Track, 'Zingaat'

Salman Khan Reveals That He Was Bitten Thrice By The Snake

Salman Khan Reveals That He Was Bitten Thrice By The Snake

Katrina Kaif Pens Down An Emotive Note For Salman Khan's Birthday

Katrina Kaif Pens Down An Emotive Note For Salman Khan's Birthday

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Outlook Web Desk / Why did the government freeze the accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity? A string of allegations and counter allegations have flooded Twitter. Here's what we know so far.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement