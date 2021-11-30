Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE

Kay Kay Menon: Nothing Is Permanent, Neither Success Nor Defeat

Actor Kay Kay Menon, who was recently seen in ‘Special Ops 1.5’, feels that people shouldn’t get too carried away by success or by defeat. He feels things change as time passes by.

Kay Kay Menon: Nothing Is Permanent, Neither Success Nor Defeat
Kay Kay Menon | instagram.com/kaykaymenon02

Trending

Kay Kay Menon: Nothing Is Permanent, Neither Success Nor Defeat
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T19:12:40+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 7:12 pm

‘Special Ops 1.5’ actor Kay Kay Menon has been garnering praises for the show, which has turned out to be the most popular OTT show of this month. The prequel to ‘Special Ops’ shows the character of Himmat Singh, played by Menon, and how he ended up becoming that rough and tough intelligence officer over the years.

While we all love these intelligence officers when we see them onscreen being played by brilliant actors like Menon, but we never really get to hear of them in real life. They do so much for the country, and yet never get recognised, which seems pretty much a thankless job. “Absolutely, it is. I think intelligence agents are the unsung heroes. Nobody knows anything about them and what they do for us but they still keep us safe and they are saving us from many things and it is a thankless job. I have mentioned this in many interviews that how these agents must have saved us almost 6000 times but if unfortunately even once they fail to save us, the situation gets highlighted and they get blasted for it. Nobody then remembers the 6000 times that they saved us. They can’t be recognised for their work, and be heroes in the eyes of the people because nobody can know about them,” says Menon.

So does he find any similarities between himself and the character of the intelligence agent Himmat Singh? Menon quips, “I think the height is the same (Laughs). I have not yet analysed myself that much. I don’t think human beings can analyse themselves perfectly because if we could do that, human beings would become gods. I really don’t know what the similarities are between me and Himmat Singh’s character. As Shakespeare had once said ‘the eye sees not by itself but by reflection.’ So whatever is the reflection of other people about me is what I am.”

However, having been there in the film industry for the past two decades, he has seen numerous ups and downs in his career. In troubled times, what is that thing which gives him strength? “The only thing that gives me strength amidst troubled times is to think and motivate myself that things will eventually get better after some time because I feel that nothing is permanent, neither success nor defeat. So, one should never get too carried away by success or by defeat,” concludes Menon.

After ‘Special Ops 1.5’, Menon will soon get busy shooting for ‘Special Ops 2’ created once again by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. As per reports, the show might release mid next year.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Tags

Prateek Sur Kay Kay Menon Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Balakrishna’s Talk Show 'Unstoppable With NBK' Surpasses 4 Million Views On OTT

Balakrishna’s Talk Show 'Unstoppable With NBK' Surpasses 4 Million Views On OTT

Vinil Mathew On Working With Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra

Sanya Malhotra Talks About Her Heart-Wrenching Breakup

Tom Burke Replaces Yahya Abdul Mateen II In 'Mad Max' Spin-Off 'Furiosa'

Salman Khan On Why 'Antim' Had A Dull Opening At The Box-Office

'Ranveer Singh's '83' Is A Blockbuster,' Say Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, R Madhavan, And Other Celebs

'Jurassic World' Director JA Bayona To Make Survival Thriller 'Society Of The Snow' For Netflix

Salman Khan Hosts A Special Screening of 'Antim' For Underprivileged Children At Gaiety Galaxy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bradley Cooper Reveals He Was Held At Knifepoint On A New York City Subway

Bradley Cooper Reveals He Was Held At Knifepoint On A New York City Subway

Channing Tatum And Steven Soderbergh Reunite For 'Magic Mike 3'

Channing Tatum And Steven Soderbergh Reunite For 'Magic Mike 3'

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Fights Umar Riaz For Getting Into Physical Fight With Husband Ritesh

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Fights Umar Riaz For Getting Into Physical Fight With Husband Ritesh

Tom Holland Will Stay In MCU For Another Trilogy Says 'Spider-Man' Producer

Tom Holland Will Stay In MCU For Another Trilogy Says 'Spider-Man' Producer

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

Jayanta Oinam / Will the IPL team owners value loyalty, performance, or a combination of both while retaining players? As the drama unfolds, follow live updates here.

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to meet the leadership of the Shiv Sena and NCP in the backdrop of her deliberate decision not to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Advertisement