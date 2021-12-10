Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Becomes A Goldmine Of Hilarious Memes

Actress Katrina Kaif got hitched to actor Vicky Kaushal yesterday in a very hush-hush ceremony in Rajasthan. The entire event has prompted some really funny memes on social media. Here are some of the most hilarious ones.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. | Instagram

2021-12-10T14:09:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 2:09 pm

The top-secret wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has sent meme-makers into a frenzy. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married yesterday at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, prompting a flood of social media jokes about the venue's rigorous security procedures. The Mehendi ceremony for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding took place on Tuesday, followed by the Haldi and sangeet rituals yesterday, and then eventually the wedding yesterday.

Till now, no photos from any of the pre-wedding events have been shared on social media, but that hasn't prevented Netizens from expressing their joy with memes. Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes about Katrina Kaif's wedding to Vicky Kaushal:

The wedding's secret has been discussed and written about extensively. Salman Khan's personal bodyguard, Shera, was allegedly in charge of security at the wedding location, and local government had also been enlisted for the security preparations. The couple is reportedly flying out of Rajasthan today and might have a reception in Mumbai later in the evening today. However, there is no confirmation on the same yet.

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Mumbai Rajasthan Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Weddings Marriage Art & Entertainment
