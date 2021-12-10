Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Becomes A Goldmine Of Hilarious Memes

The top-secret wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has sent meme-makers into a frenzy. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married yesterday at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, prompting a flood of social media jokes about the venue's rigorous security procedures. The Mehendi ceremony for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding took place on Tuesday, followed by the Haldi and sangeet rituals yesterday, and then eventually the wedding yesterday.

Till now, no photos from any of the pre-wedding events have been shared on social media, but that hasn't prevented Netizens from expressing their joy with memes. Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes about Katrina Kaif's wedding to Vicky Kaushal:

In today's class, we will learn how to enter Vicky-Katrina's private wedding. pic.twitter.com/yn5PX2nUOI — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) December 4, 2021

Fans after Vicky Katrina post their first pic together : pic.twitter.com/Vn09OISYZG — Zoya (@Kattysupremacy) December 4, 2021

Secret codes, drones to be shot down? ye shaadi karre hain ya URI 2 ke liye surgical strike pe jaare hain? pic.twitter.com/fGZqujwASu — sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) December 3, 2021

Vicky nd Katrina showing their wedding album to their future kids



Only thing left in #VickyKatrinaWedding is that , Saadi ke baad guest ki memory erase kar di jaaye ! pic.twitter.com/TKbeuBBYfD — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) December 4, 2021

The wedding's secret has been discussed and written about extensively. Salman Khan's personal bodyguard, Shera, was allegedly in charge of security at the wedding location, and local government had also been enlisted for the security preparations. The couple is reportedly flying out of Rajasthan today and might have a reception in Mumbai later in the evening today. However, there is no confirmation on the same yet.