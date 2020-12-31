Actor Gautam Gulati, known for TV shows "Diya Aur Baati Hum" and "Kasamh Se", has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The former "Bigg Boss" winner, who is currently in London, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share his diagnosis.
"COVID-19 Sucks," he captioned a picture, in which the actor appears to be resting in bed.
View this post on Instagram
According to a source close to the actor, Gulati, 33, is in quarantine in London.
However, it could not be ascertained whether he is at a hospital or home.
The actor will be seen next in Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".
