Dharma Productions Fires Kartik Aaryan From Dostana 2 Due To 'Unprofessional Behaviour'

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly been fired from Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions due to the actor’s “unprofessional behaviour”. Sources say that Karan Johar’s production house is replacing the actor in the sequel to their 2008 hit. PeepingMoon.com has reported that Dharma Productions or any other film business of Karan Johar’s has vowed never to work with Kartik again.

Production of Dostana 2 was already underway, and it is not common for a production house like Dharma Production to replace a prominent actor during an ongoing shooting. Kartik Aryan had already completed 20 days of shoot for the film. Sources have said that Kartik's "unprofessional behaviour" has pushed him to the wall. Also, reports have been coming out that there was a lack of clarity on the commitment of dates from his talent management agency.

In October 2019, Kartik had revealed in an Instagram post that he has started preparing for Dostana 2. In the post, he could be seen holding the film’s script. He had also talked about the film in subsequent interviews, saying that the role will push boundaries for him.

Dostana 2 was kicked off with the cast including Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Lakshya. It is directed by Collin D’Cunha. The original film had starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, which told the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love. The first instalment was a massive success despite controversies. This was because it was the first mainstream Indian film to explore homosexuality.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine