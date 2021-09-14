Kareena Kapoor On Asking For Rs 12 Crore For Playing Sita: 'It’s About Being Respectful Towards Women'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is happy to see that the Hindi film industry has finally started having conversations about the pay gap between Bollywood actors and actresses.

In an interview with Guardian, Kareena Kapoor said, “Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it.”

In the interview she also addressed the unconfirmed reports, which stated that the 40-year-old was charing Rs 12 crore for her upcoming role of Sita’ in the recreation of the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’. Following the reports Kareena Kapoor was slammed on social media for being ‘greedy’.

“I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing,” she said in the interview.

On the workfront Kareena Kapoor recently reunited with Aamir Khan to shoot for the remaining portions of their upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Mumbai over the weekend.