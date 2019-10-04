Kareena Kapoor Khan To Deepika Padukone, Stars Who Revealed One Thing They Love The Most About Their Partners

Celebs on one thing they love about their partners

Our favourite celeb couples have revealed some of the most interesting things about their partners. A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed husband Saif Ali Khan's most annoying habit. The Veere Di Wedding actress revealed Saif has a habit of saying 'no' to everything she asks the first time. Both Saif and Kareena have revealed a lot of interesting things about each other. Kareena had earlier mentioned how Saif has given her the freedom to live her life the way she wants. When Saif was asked about Kareens's best qualities, he mentioned that he loves the fact that Bebo is patient. Apart from Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan, we have many celebrity couples who have openly discussed and spilled beans on their relationship. Today, we take a look at the celebs who revealed that one thing they love the most about their partners.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is happily married to actor Saif Ali Khan. Bebo and Saif are one of the 'IT' couples of Bollywood. Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, Bebo was asked what she loves the most about her hubby. Kareena said she loves Saif's carefree attitude a lot.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding was nothing less than a fairytale. The couple has been giving us major relationship goals ever since they got married. On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Deepika mentioned that she loves Ranveer for his emotional quotient. He is extremely expressive, cries and all of that.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most sought-after couples of Bollywood. Virat had earlier mentioned that he loves his wife and actress Anushka Sharma's honesty.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is married to the most gorgeous woman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Dhoom actor had earlier revealed he really loves that his wife is genuine, down to earth, approachable and tactile as a person.

Anand S Ahuja

Anand who is a businessman by profession is married to actress Sonam Kapoor. In an interview with Vogue, Anand mentioned that Sonam gives him confidence. 'She's very black and white. She's intuitive and patient,' revealed Anand.

Bipasha Basu

In an earlier interview, Bipasha Basu mentioned she loves Karan because they are like twin souls. Both Bipasha and Karan believe in enjoying life by travelling and loving nature.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)