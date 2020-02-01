Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan to turn muse for designer Manish Malhotra once again

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the perfect style icon of Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has been setting up new trends in the industry be it by ditching the lavish wedding and opting for a simple court marriage, giving ultimate pregnancy style statements and of course making a grand comeback post the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan. There has been no stopping for Bebo and we love watching her swag. Interestingly, it isn’t the aam aadmi who is in awe of her panache but celebs like designer Manish Malhotra also can’t get enough her elegance.

No wonder, the ace designer has roped in Kareena to turn his muse once again. Interestingly, she will be walking the ramp with the nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and the duo is expected to set the stage on fire at an event to be held in Hyderabad. To note, this isn’t the first time that Kareena and Kartik will be walking the ramp together. Earlier, the duo had turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in an event in Singapore in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is looking forward to the release of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming directorial Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Besides, he is also working on in the much awaited sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. On the other hand, Kareen Kapoor Khan, who was seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz, will be seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium along with Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

(Source: pinkvilla.com)