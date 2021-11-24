Kannada Film 'RangiTaranga' To Be Remade In Hindi By Komal Unawnay

Actor-producer Komal Unawnay on Tuesday said she has acquired the official rights for the Hindi remake of Kannada film 'RangiTaranga', which has won several awards and has been a critical and comercial success.

The 2015 mystery-thriller is written and directed by Anup Bhandari.

The original film featured actors Nirup Bhandari, Radhika Chetan, Avantika Shetty, and Saikumar in the lead.

Unawnay, who has produced Marathi films like "One Way Ticket" and "Bicycle Boys", said she fell in love with the plot when writer-filmmaker Lucky Hansraj narrated the story to her.

"This will be a trend changer in horror mystery (genre)," she said in a statement.

The story of 'RangiTaranga' revolves around a novelist (Bhandari) and his wife, Indhu (Chetan), who visit her ancestral house after she experiences repetitive nightmares. Subsequently, some unnatural occurrences unfold a mystery about Gautam's forgotten past.

Unawnay also said the team will soon announce the cast of the film.

"We will be releasing it next year. We have already started pre-production, also location recce is going on," she added.

With Inputs From PTI